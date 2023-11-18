The San Jose State Spartans (2-2) host the Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Norfolk State's games last year went over the point total.

The Norfolk State Spartans were 13-9-0 against the spread last season.

San Jose State put together a 19-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-9-0 mark from Norfolk State.

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 67.5 143.3 66.2 134.8 133.9 Norfolk State 75.8 143.3 68.6 134.8 141.9

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Norfolk State Spartans' 75.8 points per game last year were 9.6 more points than the 66.2 the San Jose State Spartans gave up to opponents.

Norfolk State went 9-5 against the spread and 18-5 overall when it scored more than 66.2 points last season.

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 19-11-0 17-13-0 Norfolk State 13-9-0 14-8-0

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Jose State Norfolk State 12-3 Home Record 10-2 5-8 Away Record 6-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

