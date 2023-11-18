When the Norfolk State Spartans match up with the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Spartans will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Norfolk State (-13.0) 50.6 Norfolk State 32, South Carolina State 19

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs had a record of just 2-7-1 against the spread last year.

A total of six of Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

Spartans vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Norfolk State 24.7 28.1 26.0 31.0 24.1 26.9 South Carolina State 22.4 26.6 27.6 17.6 19.8 35.3

