Saturday's game between the San Jose State Spartans (2-2) and Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) squaring off at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 75-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored San Jose State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:15 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 75, Norfolk State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-14.4)

San Jose State (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State Performance Insights

Norfolk State put up 75.8 points per game (77th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 68.6 points per contest (132nd-ranked).

With 33.1 boards per game, the Norfolk State Spartans ranked 96th in the country. They ceded 28.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

Norfolk State put up 12.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 193rd in the nation.

The Norfolk State Spartans were 235th in the nation with 12.4 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 82nd with 13.2 forced turnovers per game.

The Norfolk State Spartans were 237th in the country with 6.8 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 193rd with a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown.

Norfolk State was in the bottom 25 in college basketball in treys allowed per game with 9.1 (12th-worst), and it ranked 247th in college basketball with a 34.7% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Norfolk State attempted 36.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 64.2% of the shots it attempted (and 74.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.1 threes per contest, which were 35.8% of its shots (and 25.7% of the team's buckets).

