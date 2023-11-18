The Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) go up against the San Jose State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Norfolk State Spartans shot 47.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 41.9% the San Jose State Spartans' opponents shot last season.

Norfolk State went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.9% from the field.

The Norfolk State Spartans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The San Jose State Spartans finished 28th.

The Norfolk State Spartans put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 66.2 the San Jose State Spartans allowed.

When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Norfolk State went 18-5.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Norfolk State scored 82 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged on the road (70.6).

The Norfolk State Spartans allowed 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 75 away.

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State made fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule