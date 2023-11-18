The Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) go up against the San Jose State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Norfolk State Spartans shot 47.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 41.9% the San Jose State Spartans' opponents shot last season.
  • Norfolk State went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Norfolk State Spartans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The San Jose State Spartans finished 28th.
  • The Norfolk State Spartans put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 66.2 the San Jose State Spartans allowed.
  • When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Norfolk State went 18-5.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Norfolk State scored 82 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged on the road (70.6).
  • The Norfolk State Spartans allowed 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 75 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Norfolk State made fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Newport News W 90-56 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/13/2023 Hampton W 75-68 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Fordham L 77-64 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 San Jose State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
11/28/2023 William & Mary - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

