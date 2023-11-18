Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 18?
Can we count on Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Aube-Kubel 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 53 games last season, Aube-Kubel scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Aube-Kubel produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 6.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.
Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets ranked 31st in goals against, giving up 329 total goals (4.0 per game) in league play.
- The Blue Jackets did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
