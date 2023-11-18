Can we count on Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 53 games last season, Aube-Kubel scored -- but just one goal each time.

Aube-Kubel produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 6.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blue Jackets ranked 31st in goals against, giving up 329 total goals (4.0 per game) in league play.

The Blue Jackets did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

