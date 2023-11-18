The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) square off against the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 30.5 points. The over/under is 71.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Georgia State matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-30.5) 71.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-30.5) 71.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

LSU vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

LSU has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Georgia State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

LSU & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.