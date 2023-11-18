Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 18
Saturday's contest at Joan Perry Brock Center has the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) going head to head against the Longwood Lancers (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-64 victory, heavily favoring North Carolina Central.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Farmville, Virginia
- Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina Central 75, Longwood 64
Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. North Carolina Central
- Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-11.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 139.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Longwood Performance Insights
- Longwood was 139th in college basketball in points scored (73.2 per game) and 64th in points conceded (66.2) last year.
- The Lancers grabbed 32.2 rebounds per game and conceded 28.7 boards last year, ranking 147th and 43rd, respectively, in the nation.
- At 12.4 assists per game last year, Longwood was 230th in the country.
- The Lancers made 7.5 3-pointers per game and shot 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 166th and 116th, respectively, in the country.
- Defensively, Longwood was 252nd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.8 last season. It was 255th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.8%.
- The Lancers took 37.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 62.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of the Lancers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71% were 2-pointers.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.