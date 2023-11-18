The No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) are big 27.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 18, 2023 against the UMass Minutemen (3-7). The game has a 63.5-point over/under.

Liberty owns the 34th-ranked defense this year (20.7 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with 39 points per game. UMass' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 37.4 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 94th with 23.5 points per contest.

Liberty vs. UMass Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Liberty vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -27.5 -110 -110 63.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1400

Liberty Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Flames rank sixth-worst with 516.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 81st by surrendering 384 total yards per game over their last three contests.

The Flames rank 101st in the FBS with 23 points per game allowed on defense over the previous three games, but they've really been thriving on offense, as they rank fifth-best with 45.3 points per game during that time frame.

Despite having the 100th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (230.3 passing yards per game), Liberty ranks -89-worst in pass defense over that time frame (276.7 passing yards ceded per game).

Offensively, the Flames have been getting it done over the previous three contests, averaging 286 rushing yards per game (third-best). They rank 52nd over the last three games on defense (107.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Flames are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their last three games.

Liberty has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty has posted a 8-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Liberty games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (55.6%).

Liberty has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

Liberty has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter.

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 2,184 yards (218.4 ypg) on 127-of-214 passing with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 705 rushing yards on 115 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 181 times for 1,066 yards (106.6 per game), scoring nine times.

CJ Daniels' team-high 792 yards as a receiver have come on 37 receptions (out of 60 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Frith has been the target of 20 passes and hauled in 11 catches for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

CJ Bazile Jr. has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also picking up three TFL and 28 tackles.

Tyren Dupree is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 77 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Brylan Green leads the team with five interceptions, while also collecting 31 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

