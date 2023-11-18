The UMass Minutemen (3-7) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 62.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. UMass Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Williams Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline UMass Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-27.5) 62.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Liberty (-27.5) 61.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Liberty vs. UMass Betting Trends

  • Liberty is 8-1-0 ATS this season.
  • UMass has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this year.
  • The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

