The No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) host the UMass Minutemen (3-7) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Liberty ranks 43rd in total defense this year (347.4 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 496.4 total yards per game. UMass ranks 94th in points per game (23.5), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the FBS with 37.4 points allowed per contest.

Liberty vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. UMass Key Statistics

Liberty UMass 496.4 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (93rd) 347.4 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (106th) 278 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.9 (71st) 218.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.6 (92nd) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (73rd)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 2,184 yards (218.4 ypg) on 127-of-214 passing with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 705 rushing yards on 115 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 181 times for a team-high 1,066 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

CJ Daniels' 792 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has registered 37 catches and eight touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put together a 429-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Noah Frith has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 11 receptions for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has racked up 1,038 yards (103.8 ypg) while completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams is his team's leading rusher with 201 carries for 1,014 yards, or 101.4 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Gregroy Desrosiers has run for 285 yards across 31 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson's 637 receiving yards (63.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 catches on 74 targets with three touchdowns.

George Johnson has put up a 355-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 45 targets.

Mark Pope's 24 catches (on 42 targets) have netted him 301 yards (30.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

