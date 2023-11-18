John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Considering a wager on Carlson in the Capitals-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

John Carlson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus rating this season, in 26:23 per game on the ice, is -1.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 14 games this season.

Carlson has a point in eight of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 14 games this year, Carlson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Carlson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 1 9 Points 0 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

