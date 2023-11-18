The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0), with the country's 23rd-ranked scoring offense, square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) and their 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Dukes are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Appalachian State matchup.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-8.5) 55.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-9.5) 55.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

James Madison is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Appalachian State is 4-5-1 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.