The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) meet a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison is putting up 433.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 34th in the FBS. Defensively, the Dukes rank 26th, allowing 324.8 yards per contest. Appalachian State's defense ranks 75th in the FBS with 27 points surrendered per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by racking up 34.8 points per game.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

James Madison Appalachian State 433.2 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.3 (19th) 324.8 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.7 (75th) 148.7 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.6 (33rd) 284.5 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (31st) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 16 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (51st)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has compiled 2,800 yards (280 ypg) on 209-of-299 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 310 rushing yards (31 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has 531 rushing yards on 118 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (20.4 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 99 times this year and racked up 458 yards (45.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 903 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 receptions (out of 73 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has caught 60 passes while averaging 84.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has hauled in 33 receptions for 270 yards, an average of 27 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 2,657 yards (265.7 per game) while completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 263 yards with two touchdowns.

Nate Noel has rushed 150 times for 759 yards, with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has run for 484 yards across 84 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 541 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 catches on 55 targets with six touchdowns.

Christan Horn has racked up 456 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Makai Jackson has racked up 316 reciving yards (31.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

