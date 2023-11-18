Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julius Randle, LaMelo Ball and others in the New York Knicks-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Ball's 14.3 points per game are 12.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average of six is lower than his over/under on Saturday (5.5).

Ball averages nine assists, 1.5 more than Saturday's over/under.

Ball has connected on two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -164) 1.5 (Over: -200)

Saturday's points prop bet for Randle is 23.5 points. That is 9.8 more than his season average of 13.7.

His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday (4.5).

Randle has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

The 25.5-point over/under for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 5.5 higher than his season scoring average (20).

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Saturday's over/under.

His four made three-pointers average is 1.5 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.