Find the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (3-8), which currently has four players listed (including Terry Rozier), as the Hornets ready for their matchup with the New York Knicks (7-5) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, November 18 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Hornets head into this matchup following a 130-99 loss to the Bucks on Friday. LaMelo Ball's team-leading 37 points paced the Hornets in the losing effort.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Terry Rozier PG Out Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3 James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: RJ Barrett: Out (Illness), Quentin Grimes: Out (Hand)

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MSG

