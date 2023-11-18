The Hampton Pirates (1-3) will look to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, airing at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Eagles given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Hampton compiled a 4-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Pirates ranked 204th.

The Pirates' 68.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 69.4 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Hampton went 5-10.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

At home, Hampton put up 69.8 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged away (65.9).

The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.

Hampton drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule