The George Mason Patriots (4-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason vs. Robert Morris 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonials put up an average of 57.8 points per game last year, just 4.0 fewer points than the 61.8 the Patriots gave up.

When Robert Morris allowed fewer than 60.5 points last season, it went 9-1.

Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots averaged were only 0.7 fewer points than the Colonials allowed (61.2).

George Mason had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

The Patriots shot 36.1% from the field last season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Colonials allowed to opponents.

The Colonials shot at a 33.8% clip from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Patriots averaged.

George Mason Schedule