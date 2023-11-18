Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Fairfax County, Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Annandale High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South County High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
