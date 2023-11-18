Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Kuznetsov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 21:37 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kuznetsov has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kuznetsov has an assist in four of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuznetsov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 5 8 Points 4 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

