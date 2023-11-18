Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Blue Jackets on November 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Alexander Ovechkin, Zachary Werenski and others in the Washington Capitals-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Ovechkin has been a big player for Washington this season, with 11 points in 14 games.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
John Carlson is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing nine points (one goal, eight assists) to the team.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Tom Wilson has scored three goals and added five assists through 14 games for Washington.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Werenski has collected one goal and nine assists in 15 games for Columbus, good for 10 points.
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Ivan Provorov is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 10 total points this season. He has scored zero goals and added 10 assists in 17 games.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
