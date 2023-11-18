Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Alexander Ovechkin, Zachary Werenski and others in the Washington Capitals-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Ovechkin has been a big player for Washington this season, with 11 points in 14 games.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Nov. 11 2 0 2 5 at Devils Nov. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

John Carlson is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing nine points (one goal, eight assists) to the team.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Tom Wilson has scored three goals and added five assists through 14 games for Washington.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Devils Nov. 10 0 2 2 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Werenski has collected one goal and nine assists in 15 games for Columbus, good for 10 points.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Ivan Provorov is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 10 total points this season. He has scored zero goals and added 10 assists in 17 games.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 0 0 1

