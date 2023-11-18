The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak when they play the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been a moneyline favorite four times this season, and have finished 3-1 in those games.

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Washington's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 33 (31st) Goals 46 (22nd) 37 (3rd) Goals Allowed 60 (28th) 3 (31st) Power Play Goals 6 (27th) 7 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (3rd)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

Washington has gone over twice in its past 10 contests.

The Capitals and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals are putting up 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 33 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Capitals have allowed the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 37 (2.6 per game).

The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -4.

