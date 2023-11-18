Capitals vs. Blue Jackets November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Pay attention to Alexander Ovechkin and Zachary Werenski in particular on Saturday, when the Washington Capitals meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,MNMT
Capitals Players to Watch
- Ovechkin has been vital to Washington this season, collecting 11 points in 14 games.
- Through 14 games, John Carlson has scored one goal and picked up eight assists.
- Tom Wilson's eight points this season are via three goals and five assists.
- Charlie Lindgren's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (1.8 goals against average) and recorded 124 saves with a .947% save percentage (first in league).
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Werenski is an important part of the offense for Columbus, with 10 points this season, as he has put up one goal and nine assists in 15 games.
- Ivan Provorov is a top contributor for Columbus, with 10 total points this season. In 17 contests, he has scored zero goals and provided 10 assists.
- This season, Columbus' Boone Jenner has nine points, courtesy of seven goals (first on team) and two assists (13th).
- In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .904 save percentage (31st in the league), with 189 total saves, while giving up 20 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-4-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|31st
|2.36
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|27th
|6th
|2.64
|Goals Allowed
|3.53
|27th
|26th
|29.1
|Shots
|31
|15th
|13th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.5
|28th
|31st
|7.32%
|Power Play %
|11.32%
|28th
|12th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|87.76%
|4th
