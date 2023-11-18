Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) bring a six-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.
The Capitals' offense has scored 28 goals during their past 10 games, while giving up 22 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in three power-play goals (10.7%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in Saturday's matchup.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-160)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals are 2-2-4 in overtime contests on their way to an 8-4-2 overall record.
- Washington is 1-0-2 (four points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Capitals scored only one goal, they lost both times.
- Washington has scored two goals in four games this season (3-0-1 record, seven points).
- The Capitals have scored at least three goals six times, and are 5-0-1 in those games (to record 11 points).
- In the three games when Washington has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to record four points.
- In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Washington is 2-2-2 (six points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to register 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|31st
|2.36
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|27th
|6th
|2.64
|Goals Allowed
|3.53
|27th
|26th
|29.1
|Shots
|31
|15th
|13th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.5
|28th
|31st
|7.32%
|Power Play %
|11.32%
|28th
|12th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|87.76%
|4th
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
