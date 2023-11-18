The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) bring a six-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Capitals' offense has scored 28 goals during their past 10 games, while giving up 22 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in three power-play goals (10.7%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in Saturday's matchup.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-160)

Capitals (-160) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals are 2-2-4 in overtime contests on their way to an 8-4-2 overall record.

Washington is 1-0-2 (four points) in its three games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Capitals scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Washington has scored two goals in four games this season (3-0-1 record, seven points).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals six times, and are 5-0-1 in those games (to record 11 points).

In the three games when Washington has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to record four points.

In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Washington is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to register 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 31st 2.36 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 6th 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.53 27th 26th 29.1 Shots 31 15th 13th 30.1 Shots Allowed 33.5 28th 31st 7.32% Power Play % 11.32% 28th 12th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 87.76% 4th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.