Capitals vs. Blue Jackets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 18
Saturday's NHL action includes the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) at Capital One Arena. The Blue Jackets are underdogs (+135 on the moneyline) against the Capitals (-160) ahead of the outing, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Capitals Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|6
|FanDuel
|-164
|+136
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends
- In four games this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
- The Capitals are 3-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Blue Jackets have been made the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent four times.
- Washington has had moneyline odds of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Columbus has eight games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 3-5 in those contests.
Capitals Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|6-4
|2-8-0
|6.3
|2.8
|2.2
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|2.8
|2.2
|3
|10.7%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|1-7-2
|6-4
|6-4-0
|6.5
|2.6
|3.4
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|1-7-2
|2.6
|3.4
|1
|3.6%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-3
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|8
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-9
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
