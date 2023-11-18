Having lost six in a row on the road, the Columbus Blue Jackets play at the Washington Capitals on Saturday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 37 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Capitals' 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 14 4 7 11 8 5 0% John Carlson 14 1 8 9 23 11 - Evgeny Kuznetsov 14 3 5 8 12 9 43.4% Tom Wilson 14 3 5 8 13 15 36.4% Connor McMichael 14 4 3 7 4 7 34.8%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 60 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 28th in the NHL.

With 46 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 26 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players