As they gear up to meet the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) on Saturday, November 18 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Martin Fehervary D Out Lower Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 33 goals scored (2.4 per game).

They have the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -4.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 46 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Columbus' total of 60 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 28th in the league.

With a goal differential of -14, they are 29th in the league.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-160) Blue Jackets (+135) 6.5

