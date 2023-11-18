Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Bedford County, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Staunton River High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Altavista, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
