On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Anthony Mantha going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

  • Mantha has scored in two of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Mantha has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

