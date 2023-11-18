Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 18?
When the Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Ovechkin stats and insights
- Ovechkin has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Ovechkin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Ovechkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:59
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|18:09
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|21:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:23
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
