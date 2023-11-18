Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Capital One Arena. Looking to wager on Ovechkin's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 20:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Ovechkin has scored a goal in three of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ovechkin has a point in eight games this season (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Ovechkin has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 5 11 Points 2 4 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

