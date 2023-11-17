Player prop betting options for Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the New York Knicks-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -179) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Kuzma is averaging 22.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 higher than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

Kuzma has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 9.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is 4.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 16.5-point prop total set for Jordan Poole on Friday is 2.2 less than his scoring average on the season (18.7).

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's over/under (4.5).

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 23.5-point total set for Randle on Friday is 9.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle has made two three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 20 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 5.5 less than his over/under on Friday (25.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's over/under (5.5).

He makes four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

