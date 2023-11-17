Player prop betting options for Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the New York Knicks-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -179) 2.5 (Over: +112)
  • Kuzma is averaging 22.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 higher than Friday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's prop bet (2.5).
  • Kuzma has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
9.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +132)
  • The 9.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is 4.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +136)
  • The 16.5-point prop total set for Jordan Poole on Friday is 2.2 less than his scoring average on the season (18.7).
  • He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Poole has picked up three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's over/under (4.5).
  • He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +114)
  • The 23.5-point total set for Randle on Friday is 9.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).
  • Randle's year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Randle has made two three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
9.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +132)
  • The 20 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 5.5 less than his over/under on Friday (25.5).
  • His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's over/under (5.5).
  • He makes four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

