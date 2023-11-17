How to Watch the Wizards vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (2-9) will host the New York Knicks (6-5) after losing three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 46.9% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 1-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 27th.
- The Wizards put up 10.3 more points per game (115.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (105.2).
- Washington is 2-8 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Wizards are averaging fewer points at home (113.5 per game) than on the road (116.6). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (121.5) than away (124.1).
- At home, Washington concedes 121.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 124.1.
- This season the Wizards are averaging fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (28.9).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
