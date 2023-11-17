The Washington Wizards (2-9) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the New York Knicks (6-5) on Friday, November 17 at Capital One Arena, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards are coming off of a 130-117 loss to the Mavericks in their last outing on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma's team-leading 22 points paced the Wizards in the losing effort.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 3.7 3.3 5

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: RJ Barrett: Out (Illness), Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Hand)

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MSG

