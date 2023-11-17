The Washington Wizards (2-9) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (6-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: MNMT and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -6.5 227.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 227.5 points.
  • Washington's games this year have had a 238.6-point total on average, 11.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Washington's ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.
  • The Wizards have been victorious in one of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 4 36.4% 109.1 224.6 105.2 228.4 222.2
Wizards 8 72.7% 115.5 224.6 123.2 228.4 234.2

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (1-3-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).
  • The Wizards put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 105.2 the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.2 points, Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Wizards and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 5-6 3-3 8-3
Knicks 7-4 2-0 4-7

Wizards vs. Knicks Point Insights

Wizards Knicks
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 109.1
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
5-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
2-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
123.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 105.2
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
1-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4
1-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5

