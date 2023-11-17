William & Mary vs. Air Force November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on MW Network.
William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)
- Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Air Force Top Players (2022-23)
- Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
William & Mary vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|358th
|27.1
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
