The William & Mary Tribe (2-2) face the Air Force Falcons (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Clune Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. William & Mary matchup in this article.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

William & Mary vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-6.5) 130.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-6.5) 130.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

William & Mary vs. Air Force Betting Trends (2022-23)

William & Mary won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season, the Tribe had an ATS record of 6-9.

Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

