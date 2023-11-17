VMI vs. South Dakota: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) and the VMI Keydets (1-2) hit the court at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
VMI vs. South Dakota Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Keydets Betting Records & Stats
- In VMI's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
- The Keydets' record against the spread last year was 10-16-0.
- South Dakota (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 5.9% more often than VMI (10-16-0) last year.
VMI vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Dakota
|69.3
|138.7
|73.6
|150.4
|142.9
|VMI
|69.4
|138.7
|76.8
|150.4
|142.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional VMI Insights & Trends
- The Keydets put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 73.6 the Coyotes allowed.
- VMI went 6-0 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scored more than 73.6 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
VMI vs. South Dakota Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Dakota
|12-15-0
|13-14-0
|VMI
|10-16-0
|15-11-0
VMI vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Dakota
|VMI
|8-6
|Home Record
|6-8
|2-11
|Away Record
|1-14
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-8-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.2
|61.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.