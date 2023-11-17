The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) and the VMI Keydets (1-2) hit the court at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VMI vs. South Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

In VMI's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

The Keydets' record against the spread last year was 10-16-0.

South Dakota (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 5.9% more often than VMI (10-16-0) last year.

VMI vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota 69.3 138.7 73.6 150.4 142.9 VMI 69.4 138.7 76.8 150.4 142.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 73.6 the Coyotes allowed.

VMI went 6-0 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scored more than 73.6 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VMI vs. South Dakota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota 12-15-0 13-14-0 VMI 10-16-0 15-11-0

VMI vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota VMI 8-6 Home Record 6-8 2-11 Away Record 1-14 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.