The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) battle the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Coyotes averaged.

VMI compiled a 6-6 straight up record in games it shot above 45.2% from the field.

The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Coyotes finished 302nd.

The Keydets scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, only 4.2 fewer points than the 73.6 the Coyotes allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, VMI went 7-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home, VMI put up 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (64.5).

At home, the Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

Beyond the arc, VMI knocked down fewer treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule