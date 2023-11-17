How to Watch VMI vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) battle the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
VMI vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Coyotes averaged.
- VMI compiled a 6-6 straight up record in games it shot above 45.2% from the field.
- The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Coyotes finished 302nd.
- The Keydets scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, only 4.2 fewer points than the 73.6 the Coyotes allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, VMI went 7-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- At home, VMI put up 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (64.5).
- At home, the Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, VMI knocked down fewer treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 93-75
|Robins Center
|11/9/2023
|Christendom
|W 87-53
|Cameron Hall
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 74-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|Clarks Summit
|-
|Cameron Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.