The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) battle the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

VMI vs. South Dakota Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Coyotes averaged.
  • VMI compiled a 6-6 straight up record in games it shot above 45.2% from the field.
  • The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Coyotes finished 302nd.
  • The Keydets scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, only 4.2 fewer points than the 73.6 the Coyotes allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, VMI went 7-4.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, VMI put up 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (64.5).
  • At home, the Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, VMI knocked down fewer treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Richmond L 93-75 Robins Center
11/9/2023 Christendom W 87-53 Cameron Hall
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina L 74-64 Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 South Dakota - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/25/2023 Clarks Summit - Cameron Hall

