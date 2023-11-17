Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Salem High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kempsville High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
