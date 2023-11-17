Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Tazewell County, Virginia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richlands High School at Castlewood High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 16

12:00 AM ET on November 16 Location: Castlewood, VA

Castlewood, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tazewell High School at Bland County High School