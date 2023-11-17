Florida A&M, Alabama State, Week 12 SWAC Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 12 of the college football season, which team is on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
- Last Game: W 28-0 vs Lincoln (CA)
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN
2. Alabama State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th
- Last Game: W 20-3 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+
3. Jackson State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th
- Last Game: W 21-19 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+
4. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
- Last Game: L 44-10 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Jackson State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+
5. Grambling
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
- Last Game: W 43-14 vs UAPB
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: BYE
6. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-5
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th
- Last Game: W 44-10 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: UAPB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: CBS
7. Southern
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th
- Last Game: L 27-21 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: BYE
8. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th
- Last Game: W 27-21 vs Southern
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+
9. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-6
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 31-14 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Florida A&M
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN
10. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th
- Last Game: L 31-14 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16
11. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th
- Last Game: L 20-3 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16
12. UAPB
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st
- Last Game: L 43-14 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Texas Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: CBS
