Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Roanoke County, Virginia today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Roanoke Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Fleming High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.