Friday's game at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (3-0) squaring off against the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 88-75 win as our model heavily favors James Madison.

There is no line set for the game.

Radford vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Radford vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 88, Radford 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-13.3)

James Madison (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.7

Radford Performance Insights

Last season Radford scored 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 64.8 points per contest (40th-ranked).

The Highlanders averaged 30.6 boards per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.5 rebounds per contest (39th-ranked).

Radford delivered 11.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 281st in the country.

The Highlanders averaged 11 turnovers per game (99th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13 turnovers per contest (95th-ranked).

With 6.5 threes per game, the Highlanders were 274th in the country. They sported a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 85th in college basketball.

Radford ranked 82nd in the country with 6.5 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 137th with a 33.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Radford last season, 67.7% of them were two-pointers (74.8% of the team's made baskets) and 32.3% were from beyond the arc (25.2%).

