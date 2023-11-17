How to Watch Radford vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Gardner-Webb vs Weber State (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Presbyterian vs Maine (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Holy Cross vs Winthrop (5:00 PM ET | November 17)
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders shot 46% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.3% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.
- Radford put together a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot above 42.3% from the field.
- The Dukes ranked 30th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 142nd.
- The Highlanders averaged just 1.2 more points per game last year (69.3) than the Dukes gave up to opponents (68.1).
- Radford went 11-3 last season when it scored more than 68.1 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Radford put up 72.5 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (65.9).
- The Highlanders conceded fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (65.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Radford made more triples away (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Marshall
|W 66-62
|Colonial Hall
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|W 84-47
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|@ VCU
|L 73-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/17/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|Notre Dame (MD)
|-
|Dedmon Center
