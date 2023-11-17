The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders shot 46% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.3% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.

Radford put together a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot above 42.3% from the field.

The Dukes ranked 30th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Highlanders ranked 142nd.

The Highlanders averaged just 1.2 more points per game last year (69.3) than the Dukes gave up to opponents (68.1).

Radford went 11-3 last season when it scored more than 68.1 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

At home, Radford put up 72.5 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (65.9).

The Highlanders conceded fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (65.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Radford made more triples away (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule