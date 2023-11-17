Friday's game between the Fordham Rams (1-1) and Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) going head to head at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fordham, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 74, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: Fordham (-6.7)

Fordham (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State Performance Insights

Norfolk State was 77th in the country last season with 75.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 132nd with 68.6 points allowed per contest.

The Spartans pulled down 33.1 boards per game (96th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 28.3 rebounds per contest (31st-ranked).

Last year Norfolk State ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.8 per game.

The Spartans ranked 235th in college basketball with 12.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 82nd with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Spartans were 237th in college basketball with 6.8 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 193rd with a 33.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Norfolk State ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in treys allowed per game with 9.1 (12th-worst), and it ranked 247th in college basketball with a 34.7% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

In terms of shot breakdown, Norfolk State took 64.2% two-pointers (accounting for 74.3% of the team's baskets) and 35.8% from beyond the arc (25.7%).

