The Liberty Flames (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest against the Wichita State Shockers (4-0), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Friday, November 17, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Wichita State matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Liberty vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) - - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-3.5) 140.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Liberty vs. Wichita State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Liberty won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Flames games.

Wichita State went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

A total of 20 of the Shockers' games last year hit the over.

