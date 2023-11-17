How to Watch Liberty vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home contest with the Wichita State Shockers (4-0), who have won four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Liberty vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames shot 47.5% from the field last season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Shockers allowed to opponents.
- Liberty went 22-4 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Shockers finished 69th.
- Last year, the Flames scored 6.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Shockers gave up (68.5).
- Liberty had a 22-3 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Liberty played better in home games last year, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Flames ceded 55.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 69.9.
- Liberty drained 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 103-43
|Liberty Arena
|11/10/2023
|Charlotte
|W 71-59
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Furman
|W 88-74
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.