The Liberty Flames (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home contest with the Wichita State Shockers (4-0), who have won four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames shot 47.5% from the field last season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Shockers allowed to opponents.

Liberty went 22-4 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Shockers finished 69th.

Last year, the Flames scored 6.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Shockers gave up (68.5).

Liberty had a 22-3 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Liberty played better in home games last year, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Flames ceded 55.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 69.9.

Liberty drained 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

