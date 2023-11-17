The Liberty Flames (3-0) host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Liberty (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 3.4% less often than Wichita State (17-12-0) last season.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.7 145.7 60.9 129.4 135.6 Wichita State 71 145.7 68.5 129.4 136.5

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

Last year, the Flames scored 6.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Shockers gave up (68.5).

Liberty had a 13-7 record against the spread and a 22-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Wichita State 17-12-0 20-9-0

Liberty vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Wichita State 19-1 Home Record 8-9 6-7 Away Record 7-4 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

