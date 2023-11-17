Liberty vs. Wichita State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Liberty Flames (3-0) host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.
Liberty vs. Wichita State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Liberty Betting Records & Stats
- Liberty covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Liberty (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 3.4% less often than Wichita State (17-12-0) last season.
Liberty vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.7
|145.7
|60.9
|129.4
|135.6
|Wichita State
|71
|145.7
|68.5
|129.4
|136.5
Additional Liberty Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Flames scored 6.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Shockers gave up (68.5).
- Liberty had a 13-7 record against the spread and a 22-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Liberty vs. Wichita State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Wichita State
|17-12-0
|20-9-0
Liberty vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Liberty
|Wichita State
|19-1
|Home Record
|8-9
|6-7
|Away Record
|7-4
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-1-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.2
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
