The Liberty Flames (3-0) face the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Game Information

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

  • Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Liberty vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 71 190th
8th 60.9 Points Allowed 68.5 127th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 33.6 69th
302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
4th 10.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th
19th 16 Assists 13.3 157th
23rd 9.9 Turnovers 11.9 189th

