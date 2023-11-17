Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 130-117 loss to the Mavericks, Poole totaled 16 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Poole, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-111)

Over 16.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Over 2.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were ranked 12th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last year, giving up 42.0 per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were 13th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25.1 per game.

The Knicks conceded 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 29 26 2 1 2 0 1 11/18/2022 26 13 3 4 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.